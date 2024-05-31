With Olive it’s all in the detail

By John Smith •
Published: 31 May 2024 • 10:47
Pip, Jo and Tim outside their office
It is always fascinating to discover why someone decides to give up there way of life in the UK and to up sticks and move to Spain.
For most people it works well, although it is an upheaval especially when children are involved but young children were the spur for Joanne (Jo) and Tim Desmond who had enjoyed a number of holidays in the Bedar region.
To them, this was the real Spain without tourists arriving for three of four months and then the area going quiet as they could see that this was a year round village.
As the children were aged one and three, it was the ideal time to move them before school and they were young enough to pick up Spanish quickly and of course now in their twenties they are both bilingual.
With little research but a strong will to succeed the couple moved to the area 20 years ago and have loved it ever since, becoming part of the vibrant village community.
The purchased two dilapidated properties and then discovered the wonders of Spanish bureaucracy so decided that they needed to work whilst waiting.
Tim became a builder and Jo took a job with an estate agent looking after Bedar and the surrounding region and when her employer closed down she set up her own agency working from home.
Olive Property Sales is a small business but they were successful enough that they could move out of their home and opened the office 14 years ago which has expanded ever since.
Jo and Tim, with their colleague Philippa Vickery (Pip) offer a really personal service based on their knowledge of the market and they are not distracted by lettings or property management.
Although Bedar is their base, they offer a range of properties of different types and styles in the general area and one of the important aspects to know is that the housing stock is finite as the area is highly protected as far as building is concerned.
Brexit did see a slow down in UK buyers but they have mainly been replaced by purchasers from other parts of Europe and according to Jo, “whilst there may be fewer enquiries, more people are serious about buying.”
Bedar is just 20 minutes from the coast but because of its proximity to the coast, fantastic views and a charm of its own with plenty of things to do once you move there, it isn’t any cheaper than Garrucha or Mojacar but offers a different style of living.
To find out more about Olive Property Sales and to see their range of properties especially those in Bedar and Lubrin visit https://www.olivehouse-es.com/.
If you are a resident or just visiting Bedar, you can collect your free copy of Euro Weekly News from their office.
Olive Property Sales, Calle Llanos 6, Bedar, Almeria 04288
Tel Jo: (0034) 687 938 466
Tel Tim: (0034) 607 705 085
Email: info@olivehouse-es.com
Sponsored
