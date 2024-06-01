Bilderberg’s open secret

By Linda Hall • Updated: 01 Jun 2024 • 16:57

HOTEL MIRASIERR: Location of the 2024 Bilderberg conference Photo credit: CC Zarateman

The secretive and immensely influential Bilderberg Group held its annual conference in Madrid this year.

Between May 30 and June 2, an elite that included the chief executives of Google DeepMind, Microsoft AI, Anthropic and Mistral AI, joined the leaders of multinationals like Citigroup, Pfizer and Shell to take a close look at Artificial Intelligence.

All have been invited – and handpicked – by the Bilderberg Group’s steering committee, and in line with the way this always works, their identities were not made public until the eve of the Madrid meeting.

Although the names of 131 attendees from 25 countries were announced on the Bilderberg website on May 29, a source close to the group once explained that “not all names” were always published.

As this year’s host, Spain has 10 representatives who include Foreign Affairs minister Jose Manuel Albares, Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo, the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Ana Botin, executive chair of the Santander Bank.

Spain’s former vice-president Nadia Calviño is present as president of the European Investment Bank.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Ukraine’s Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba were also invited, although the names of the UK contingent’s eight participants, would mean little to the uninitiated.

Bilderberg Group discussions and any decisions taken at the Hotel Mirasierra near El Pardo, the late Francisco Franco’s official residence, are made under Chatham House rules. That means information may be used but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker, may be revealed.

These meetings were established in 1954 by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands to foster Europe-US dialogue, and the Bilderberg Hotel in Oosterbek near Arnhem was chosen to host the first conference.

Because the sessions are cloaked in secrecy, conspiracy theorists have been warning for years that Bilderberg is the true power behind every throne.

Could it be true? Only Bilderberg participants know whether it is or not, and they aren’t telling.