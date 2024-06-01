By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 14:59
Broadway Chronicles: TheatreSong Collective's dazzling debut. Image: Philip Ashley Presents.
Introducing “TheatreSong Collective,” a thrilling new show choir ready to thrill audiences with their inaugural concert, “Broadway Chronicles,” at the Ondara Theatre on Thursday, June 27.
Led by Musical Director Philip Ashley, the choir promises to mesmerise with a repertoire of musical theatre classics.
Alongside full choir performances, attendees will enjoy solos, duets, and smaller group numbers.
The debut concert offers a journey through the rich tapestry of musical theatre history, spanning from the 1700s to today.
Expect cherished songs from legendary productions like The Wizard of Oz, Pirates of Penzance, Annie Get Your Gun, West Side Story, Gypsy, Oliver, Miss Saigon, Dirty Dancing, and more.
“TheatreSong Collective” warmly welcomes new members to join their ensemble.
No prior music-reading experience is required, as Philip will provide learning materials for practice outside of rehearsals.
Tickets for the concert are priced at €13 and can be purchased by calling (+34) 96 558 1483 or online at philipashley.com/boxoffice.php.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.