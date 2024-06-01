By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 14:59

Broadway Chronicles: TheatreSong Collective's dazzling debut. Image: Philip Ashley Presents.

Introducing “TheatreSong Collective,” a thrilling new show choir ready to thrill audiences with their inaugural concert, “Broadway Chronicles,” at the Ondara Theatre on Thursday, June 27.

Led by Musical Director Philip Ashley, the choir promises to mesmerise with a repertoire of musical theatre classics.

Alongside full choir performances, attendees will enjoy solos, duets, and smaller group numbers.

The debut concert offers a journey through the rich tapestry of musical theatre history, spanning from the 1700s to today.

Expect cherished songs from legendary productions like The Wizard of Oz, Pirates of Penzance, Annie Get Your Gun, West Side Story, Gypsy, Oliver, Miss Saigon, Dirty Dancing, and more.

New Members Welcome

“TheatreSong Collective” warmly welcomes new members to join their ensemble.

No prior music-reading experience is required, as Philip will provide learning materials for practice outside of rehearsals.

Tickets for the concert are priced at €13 and can be purchased by calling (+34) 96 558 1483 or online at philipashley.com/boxoffice.php.