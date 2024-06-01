Ciutat Esportiva La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 10:00

Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium, La Nucia Credit: Shutterstock: Veja

La Nucia was presented as a shining example of what can be achieved in the sports sector at the first meeting of the ‘Sports Cluster of the Valencian Community’

The meeting was held last week at the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium in La Nucia. It was a collaborative effort, with twenty sporting entities represented, including those from universities, travel agencies, and sports companies. It provided a unique opportunity for all attendees to learn more about the Ciutat Esportiva and its exciting future projects.

La Nucia City of Sports

The Mayor of La Nucia, Bernabe Cano, set the tone by unveiling the impressive technological advancements. He detailed how innovative organisation and structuring systems have enabled the hosting of multiple events simultaneously. He further underscored that it is a beacon of technological prowess, particularly in data analytics. This state-of-the-art system allows for precise measurement of the number of attendees, profiling of visitors, and even control of the available parking.

He shared an exciting vision for the future and revealed that thanks to the sports training cycles studied at the facilities, La Nucia has been able to merge sports with education. This innovative approach is just the beginning, and future projects, including a residency hotel, public school, and second institute, will further reinforce this synergy, promising a bright and exciting future for La Nucia.