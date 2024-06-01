By Anna Ellis •
Pego warmly welcomes nature enthusiasts to discover the wonders of the Pego-Oliva Marsh through a boat tour.
The tour, along the Salinar River, offers insight into this natural haven and its diverse wildlife.
Lasting approximately 30 minutes, the tour consists of two parts.
Initially, guides provide a brief introduction to the area’s plant and animal life, stressing the importance of conservation and the risks of mismanagement.
They also highlight ongoing projects such as the osprey reintroduction initiative.
After the briefing, visitors embark on an interpretive boat tour aboard traditional rice boats, accommodating up to five passengers each.
Ricardo Sendra, Councillor for Tourism, emphasises that these excursions provide an opportunity to immerse in nature and appreciate its rich biodiversity.
He underscores their role in enhancing Pego’s tourism offerings and promoting environmental conservation.
Tickets for these excursions are priced at €5 for adults and €3 for children aged 5 to 10.
Reservations can be made by calling (+34) 604450643, with groups able to choose their preferred day and time.
The boat tours will run until October.
These tours are pet-friendly but doggies must be kept on a lead at all times.
