By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 15:13

Fun for all the family Photo: pxhereCC

Family Fun Days are back at the Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas so you can join them for enchanted evenings this summer starting on Monday June 24 and every weekday from 6pm to 8pm right up to September 13.

There will be special guests, Disney Princesses and all your favorite royals. So get ready for non-stop fun, party at the mini disco, shake things up playing bingo and put your knowledge to the test with family quizzes. There will be dancing games, sing-a-longs – something different each day.

Liven up your weekday nights, contact the Cazbah Live Lounge for daily schedules, further details and to book your space via WhatsApp +34 602 535 710.

See you there!