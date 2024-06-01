Festibeer is back

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 16:22

Festibeer Photo: Facebook / Licahumann

After the success of the 2023 festival, Festibeer is heading back on Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June to the recinto ferial of Alhaurín el Grande

They’ll be bringing you even more craft beer than 2023, more food, more music and even a children’s show – something for everyone. The times are: on Friday from 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from midday.

On Friday 14, PopFM will provide the entertainment, then on Saturday, the stage will see Zayas cover band, Joker Rock Band and Comando G while on Sunday, in addition to shows specially for children, Elise Soul Sistah will provide the music to close the festival.

Food trucks, live music and of course….beer, who could ask for more. Entrance is free so see you there.