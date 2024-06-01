Festibeer is back

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 16:22
Festibeer
Photo: Facebook / Licahumann
After the success of the 2023 festival, Festibeer is heading back on Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June to the recinto ferial of Alhaurín el Grande
They’ll be bringing you even more craft beer than 2023, more food, more music and even a children’s show – something for everyone. The times are: on Friday from 7pm, Saturday and Sunday from midday.
On Friday 14, PopFM will provide the entertainment, then on Saturday, the stage will see Zayas cover band, Joker Rock Band and Comando G while on Sunday, in addition to shows specially for children, Elise Soul Sistah will provide the music to close the festival.
Food trucks, live music and of course….beer, who could ask for more. Entrance is free so see you there.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.