By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 20:33
Cigarette smoke
Credit: Ron Cruz, Flickr
“If tobacco kills, decide to live,” is Denia´s slogan for the tobacco prevention campaign, run for the 22th time on May 31.
The World No Tobacco Day on May 31 is not the only day on which Denia Council addresses the issue of smoking and its consequences; Denia has a large number of smoke-free spaces, which continue to expand across the city.
To further assist smokers to quit and prevent new tobacco users, the city has placed posters across the city to continue reminding citizens of the danger of smoking.
The campaign is especially aimed at young people, as posters have been placed in educational centres, with informational stands about the risks of tobacco consumption, vaping, the addictive potential of nicotine and the consequences of smoking.
The posters also urge all tobacco consumers to consider quitting with the assistance of medical professionals and fight against the damaging addiction.
The campaign is carried out in collaboration with the City Council and the UPCCA (The Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviours), emphasizing how easy it is to become addicted and how drastically people can suffer from the consequences of smoking.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.