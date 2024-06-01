By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 20:33

Cigarette smoke Credit: Ron Cruz, Flickr

“If tobacco kills, decide to live,” is Denia´s slogan for the tobacco prevention campaign, run for the 22th time on May 31.

The World No Tobacco Day on May 31 is not the only day on which Denia Council addresses the issue of smoking and its consequences; Denia has a large number of smoke-free spaces, which continue to expand across the city.

To further assist smokers to quit and prevent new tobacco users, the city has placed posters across the city to continue reminding citizens of the danger of smoking.

The campaign is especially aimed at young people, as posters have been placed in educational centres, with informational stands about the risks of tobacco consumption, vaping, the addictive potential of nicotine and the consequences of smoking.

The posters also urge all tobacco consumers to consider quitting with the assistance of medical professionals and fight against the damaging addiction.

The campaign is carried out in collaboration with the City Council and the UPCCA (The Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviours), emphasizing how easy it is to become addicted and how drastically people can suffer from the consequences of smoking.