Ikigai on Estepona’s beachfront

Located on the beautiful beachfront of Estepona, IKIGAI is more than just a restaurant; it’s a journey of passion, dreams, and determination. The story of IKIGAI began in Romania, where founders Erica and Alex, originally from Romania, started their business in their kitchen with a simple concept: offering healthy takeaway options. Their culinary journey first took them to Sweden, where Erica continued to pursue her dream of serving healthy, tasty food. Eventually, their vision led them to the sunny shores of Costa del Sol, where they moved with their children to start a new chapter with IKIGAI.

Erica had a vision, and she followed her dreams with unwavering determination, much to the delight of Estepona’s residents and visitors. IKIGAI brings something unique to the area with its focus on healthy, delicious cuisine made from fresh, local produce. The restaurant is open daily, with new summertime hours starting June 1st: from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm, and then reopening from 7:00 pm till late. Although they don’t take reservations, the place is so beloved that patrons don’t mind waiting for a table.

A standout feature of IKIGAI is the dedication to quality and variety in their menu. With options ranging from poke bowls and salads to dishes catering to vegetarians, meat lovers, fish lovers, and those with coeliac disease, there truly is something for everyone. Breakfast at IKIGAI offers numerous healthy and hearty options, complemented by a fantastic selection of coffees, including nut milk, lactose-free choices, and chai lattes. Fresh juices and smoothies are also available, perfect for a refreshing start to the day.

As the day progresses and the sun sets, patrons can enjoy one of IKIGAI’s delightful cocktails on the terrace, which offers stunning ocean views. For those who prefer dining by the beach, IKIGAI offers a convenient takeaway service, allowing customers to enjoy their favourite dishes right on the sand.

Erica’s commitment to her customers extends beyond the kitchen. Every Tuesday at 9:00 am, she introduces a high-intensity workout class, adding a fitness dimension to the IKIGAI experience. Additionally, this season will see the introduction of her naturally designed fashion line, further enhancing the unique IKIGAI vibe.

The staff at IKIGAI play a crucial role in its success. With chefs from Venezuela and Clara from Australia, the team brings a wealth of international experience and flavour to Estepona. Erica’s warm and welcoming nature makes every customer feel valued, creating a friendly and inviting atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

IKIGAI is not just a place to eat but a community hub where good vibes and high tides converge. Erica and Alex’s journey from Romania to Estepona is a testament to the power of following one’s dreams, bringing a fresh and exciting culinary experience to the beautiful beachfront of Estepona. Come and enjoy the unique offerings of IKIGAI, where every dish is made with love and care, reflecting the spirit of its founders.

Av España 3, 29680, Estepona

657 780 254

