Kai opens in Laguna Beach

Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 11:37
Sushi on the beach
Photo: Shutterstock / Maridav
Led by the Michelin-starred chef from Madrid, Ricardo Sanz, Kai has opened at Estepona’s Laguna Beach and offers a Japanese-Mediterranean fusion that will add to the new resort’s foody credentials.
Located between Estepona and Marbella, the new restaurant describes itself as a “Japanese restaurant with a Mediterranean soul”, brainchild of renowned Madrid chef Ricardo Sanz, who in the Spanish capital has his Michelin-starred restaurant Ricardo Sanz Wellington.
Known for his innovative approach to fusion cuisine, Sanz has been a pioneer in introducing Japanese cuisine to Spain and a leading figure and promoter of Japanese haute cuisine and Mediterranean fusion.
The new restaurant features an open kitchen with its robata and sushi bar and a menu which includes: edamame, gyozas, fritters and oysters as starters. From the robata come dishes including unadon on gohan rice, Japanese pepper and yakitori chicken.
The restaurant is open Thursday to Monday from midday to 7pm. For reservations see the website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
