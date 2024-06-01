Kai opens in Laguna Beach

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 11:37

Sushi on the beach Photo: Shutterstock / Maridav

Led by the Michelin-starred chef from Madrid, Ricardo Sanz, Kai has opened at Estepona’s Laguna Beach and offers a Japanese-Mediterranean fusion that will add to the new resort’s foody credentials.

Located between Estepona and Marbella, the new restaurant describes itself as a “Japanese restaurant with a Mediterranean soul”, brainchild of renowned Madrid chef Ricardo Sanz, who in the Spanish capital has his Michelin-starred restaurant Ricardo Sanz Wellington.

Known for his innovative approach to fusion cuisine, Sanz has been a pioneer in introducing Japanese cuisine to Spain and a leading figure and promoter of Japanese haute cuisine and Mediterranean fusion.

Sushi on the beach

The new restaurant features an open kitchen with its robata and sushi bar and a menu which includes: edamame, gyozas, fritters and oysters as starters. From the robata come dishes including unadon on gohan rice, Japanese pepper and yakitori chicken.

The restaurant is open Thursday to Monday from midday to 7pm. For reservations see the website.