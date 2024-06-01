Ladies´ Lunch – spring and summer

By Anna Akopyan •
Ladies Lunch at Saen
Another fabulous Ladies’ Lunch was held on May 27 at Saen Restaurant in Moraira, ending the spring season with delightful company and contributions to charity.
The recently-opened Saen Restaurant hosted 92 ladies for a delicious three-course menu, greatly enjoyed by the attendees. The group expressed their gratitude to Saen for their quality service and pleasant atmosphere.
Not only did the day result in newly-formed friendships but raised €1,200 for the Balcon al Mar Voluntarios firefighters, who visited the ladies on the day to collect the money raised and take photographs, giving many thanks.
For six years, with a COVID break, Ladies´ Lunch grew from 20 participants to more than a thousand; the group raised at least €34,000 for approximately 25 local charities and has been the largest Ladies´ Lunch group in Costa Blanca.
With 10 lunches per year, each one is highly demanded and almost immediately booked. This summer, the Ladies´ Lunch has no meetings in July and August due to the increase in tourists, but is welcoming new attendees on June 19, which can be booked online.
Find out more about Ladies´ Lunch Moraira here.
