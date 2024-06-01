Latin in Line – all about the rhythm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 19:30

Ballroom dancing Credit: PeterTea, Flickr

If you´re a fan of Strictly Come Dancing and love active learning, why not dedicate your Friday night to a beginners´ dancing class with Latin in Line?

Every Friday from 5pm, Latin in Line invites dancers of all levels to experiment with styles and techniques at Studio Oz in Alfas del Pi.

Refine your moves and gain experience in Samba, Jive, Tango, Ballroom dancing and more in a supportive and entertaining environment, without any pressure. The classes welcome both couples and individuals, no partner is necessary.

With easy-to-follow leads, you won´t only spend a Friday night in rejuvenating exercise but will also discover the foundation of the Latin rhythms, transforming your dance skills and confidence.

€6 per person, every Friday from 5pm, at Studio Oz Passeig de la Mitja Llegua 9, Alfas del Pi.

Find out more by contacting Ian Pickles at 604 464 020