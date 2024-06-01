Nicole King – Life’s a beach

By Nicole King • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 13:34

Marbella prepares for the summer!

If you take a stroll along the promenades of Marbella and San Pedro or have recently been down to the beach you will have noticed the mountains of piled up sand and heavy machinery.

This might be a curious sight for tourists who wouldn’t think we’d need to artificially grace our beaches with purchased sand but this is the case. It’s not just Marbella either that faces this challenge; the ocean washes away main of Spain’s beaches every year, leaving some of them totally devastated.

For those of us who live here therefore it’s no surprise that once again the Town Hall has had to fork out for over 6,400 tons of sand to improve our beaches in preparation for the summer.

Apparently though a lot of this expenditure could be largely avoided if the relevant Central Government authorities moved forward with plans to build breakwaters to stabilise the beaches as proposed for Marbella’s Venus beach and Punta El Ancón and for San Pedro between the Guadalmina and Guadaiza rivers.

Whilst we wait for these obviously much needed breakwaters we can be but thankful to our Town Hall for taking these proactive measures, albeit this year with the oddity perhaps of the colour; it’s rather red. (Perhaps so the burnt British tourist won’t stand out as much?!).

On that note, please respect the sun and realise that even if you’re fully protected with sun creams and aren’t concerned about sunburn, there’s still dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke to consider. Please don’t think this can’t happen to you; it can catch us all unawares, so please keep this in mind and live your best life on our Marbella beaches!