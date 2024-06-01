Promoting Almeria within Spain

By John Smith • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 8:21

One of the many discussions that took place in Toledo Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

With Summer on its way, Autonomous Provinces and council around Spain are on the hunt for potentials tourists.

The programme Costa de Almeria promoted by the Almeria Regional Council and representatives have been in both Toledo and Zaragoza attending travel conferences and ‘flying the Almeria flag’.

Justifying the mission, the vice president and deputy of Tourism, Fernando Giménez said “Almería is the best tourist destination in Spain, and we demonstrate this with our magnificent beaches and our wonderful natural resources that, combined with our gastronomy, our sports offer and the good climate that accompanies us, make it the ideal place for tourists and visitors 365 days a year.”

Experts on the Almeria product have been in place discussing options for the clients of the various travel agents to whom they have spoken.