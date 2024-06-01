Remembering Alan Bowers – D-Day heroes

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 14:08
Elaine, granddaughter Claire and great-granddaughter Lucie Elaine
Credit: Elaine Hibbert
80 years after D-Day, the anniversary on June 6 marks the beginning of the end of the Second World War, which would not have been possible without the dedication of British soldiers.
Elaine Hibbert and her husband Darren, who live in Orba, hosted a hog roast on April 21 in support of the Royal British Legion and raised €1,228,32 to commemorate the historic battle.
Elaine´s father, Alan Bowers, was one of the soldiers who survived the D-Day landings and fought with devotion for his country. Alan volunteered for the army as soon as he was old enough, encouraged by his father and older brothers.
After being posted to the 7th Battalion of the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment in 1943, Alan met Sylvia, who was to become his wife just two years later.
He continued to write letters from the war zone, sharing his experiences of D-Day: “That was five years out of my life and although there was sadness, heartaches, scares, horrific sights and loss of life, I still look back on that period very fondly because of the comradeship that was shared. I salute all my comrades who gave their lives and the others who were wounded fighting for what they believed in – that the world would be a better place.”
Corporal Alan Bowers
23-9-1923 to 21-11-2008
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
