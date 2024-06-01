Skina relocates to the Golden Mile

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 11:18

Marcos Granda Photo: Skina

Marcos Granda is relocating his two Michelin starred restaurant, Skina, to Marbella’s Golden Mile.

Coinciding with its 20th anniversary, the chef has announced a change to the restaurant’s concept and its new space where it will be located from June onwards.

Marcos Granda has long wanted to put everything he has learned in his intense two-decade career into what he calls ‘El gran restaurante’ (The great restaurant). An establishment that is the sum of his experience as a waiter, sommelier, and lover of customer service.

The young Asturian who, after a three-year experience in London, returned to Spain and applied to the Bellamar school in Marbella, where he was not selected because he was too highly qualified, has evolved, learned and transformed.

Receiving a ‘no’ spurred him on and he was convinced that he was in the right place at the right time to create his first restaurant. Resources were limited and he chose a small place in the old town, a modest corner that inspired the name.

Two decades later, Granda is convinced that the best is yet to come and he is taking a risk with a new location. The new restaurant is set to revolutionise the gastronomic scene in Spain, as well as hospitality and customer service.

‘El gran restaurante’ will be located at number 7, Calle Cánovas del Castillo: with capacity for 18 people and a private room for 12, it consists of different spaces both inside and outside.

As for the cuisine, its Andalucian identity has not changed. It is still a very recognisable cuisine whose essence keeps to traditional recipes with the added flair of a team responsible for Michelin-starred quality.