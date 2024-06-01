By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 10:50

Songs of the heart: A touching tribute by The Entertainers. The Entertainers Marina Alta / Facebook.

The Entertainers have made changes to their song lineup for the U3A Vall del Pop event at Los Arcos on June 28.

The show is set to be turned into a touching tribute to their late founder member, Sandra Welham, who recently passed away unexpectedly.

In honour of Sandra’s memory, The Entertainers have decided to include songs that were dear to her, like “The Wind Beneath My Wings” and “I Know Him So Well,” with Jo leading the tribute to their cherished colleague.

Summer Performances

The Entertainers have a series of performances lined up for early summer, including shows at SCAN on June 6 at Los Arcos and a special Sandra Welham Tribute event on June 28, also at Los Arcos, organized by U3A Vall del Pop.

Additionally, they’ll perform at Make A Smile on August 1st at Pool Bar Benidoleig.

Tickets for these events are available directly from the organising charities.

Keep Updated

For updates and more details, you can follow The Entertainers on Facebook at The Entertainers Marina Alta.

They look forward to seeing you at their upcoming events, where they’ll continue to honour Sandra’s legacy with their music and performances.