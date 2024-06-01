By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 17:09

Spring success: MOFTAG club's fayre hits €3000 fundraising goal. Image: MOFTAG.

The MOFTAG club in Calpe celebrated a triumphant achievement at their Spring Fayre in May by reaching their fundraising target of €3000!

Hosted at Pub Delfin, Calpe, the fayre attracted a sizable crowd and showcased an assortment of homemade delights, including cakes, savouries, marmalades, and chutneys.

Attendees also delighted in perusing bric-a-brac items like jewellery, household goods, handmade greeting cards, and charming hand-knitted goods available for purchase.

Entertainment options abounded with games like a treasure hunt, dice game, and the ever-popular bottle tombola.

Raffle Fun

Renowned for their fabulous raffle prizes, MOFTAG didn’t disappoint this year, offering luxury food hampers, beauty treatments and meal vouchers, as well as flowers and plants.

MOFTAG extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success, especially the Calpe community members who showed unwavering support.

Positive Impact

Together, they continue to make a positive impact on various charities in Calpe, including the Red Cross, Caritas, Maite Boronat, children in care, single parents, homeless individuals, the Fibromyalgia Association, and the Calpe cat shelter.

For those interested in joining MOFTAG and becoming part of the social club, contact President Jenny Godfrey at (+34) 639 139 518.