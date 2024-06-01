Summer fundraiser

By Kevin Fraser Park •
ACE Shin animal charity has organised a fabulous fun summer fundraising dinner at the Miraflores Golf Bobby Jones Restaurant and Spikes Bar in Riviera del Sol, Mijas Costa on Saturday June 22 starting at 7.30pm.
Entertainment will be provided by the sensational Laura Elen singing live. Tickets are €45 per person which includes a €10 donation to ACE. The price includes a three-course meal, a half-bottle of wine per person water, draught beer or soft drinks during the meal.
There is limited availability and you must book in advance. Tickets are on sale at Miraflores Golf restaurant, Ibex Insurance in Fuengirola or, for reservations and more informatiopn call Martyn on 711 039 124 or email: info@ace-charity.org
ACE Animal Care, your local dog and cat shelter is currently caring for 450 dogs and 200 cats. Please go along and support this amazing charity. In the 25 years the charity has been working, 30,000 animals saved and rehomed.
