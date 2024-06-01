By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 12:50
Sunset strolls and morning treasures: Amata Art and Crafts Fair expands. Image: Amigos de Amata / Facebook.
The Amata Art and Crafts Fair, a cherished tradition in the Port of Jávea on Sunday mornings, is expanding to include Saturday afternoons in anticipation of the summer season.
As the days grow warmer and longer, the fair will now open its stalls at 6:00.PM on Saturdays and run until 10:00.PM or later.
On Sunday mornings, it will maintain its regular hours from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM.
Since 2013, the craft association Amata, in partnership with the port’s shopkeepers’ association, has organised a summer fair along the seafront boulevard, showcasing handmade goods from local artisans.
This year, the summer fair will run from June 28 to September 1.
Visitors can anticipate a diverse selection of items curated by the organisers, ranging from paintings, watercolours, and ceramic figures to leather bags, pyrography, amigurumi, wooden crafts, and various styles of jewellery.
While some artisans are regular participants, others make occasional appearances.
However, all are willing to accommodate special orders for pickup the following week.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
