Tango and passion at Palau Altea

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 19:46
Tango Porteño
Credit: Manticora87, WikiCommons,
[[File:Tango Porteño.jpg|Tango_Porteño]]
A spectacular night of timeless Tango coming to life awaits you at Palau Altea, with the musical, La Noche Que Me Quieras (The Night You Love Me) on June 22.
A tribute to the Tango legend Carlos Gardel, the musical is a declaration of love in Tango time, capturing evocative moments of Gardel´s life and Latin culture.
Shining musicians, dancers and the singer, Analia Bueti, will lead the audience on a Mediterranean journey of passion on the spectacularly staged Palau Altea set.
With poignant melodies and unstoppable dancing, the voice of Gardel himself will appear in the musical, remembering the outstanding Argentinian composer.
A European exclusive, the musical has been recognised and sponsored by the Argentine Embassy in Spain and is expected to capture the hearts of the audience in Altea.
Tickets for €21-24, available at Palau Altea venue or here.
June 22, 9pm-10pm.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
