Three levels, one paradise

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 14:55

Photo: Beach Club Higuerón

The new Beach Club Higuerón in Benalmadena is back with a new concept. The venue reopened on May 31 with exciting new features: exclusive events, live music, fresh cuisine and sports activities. Live a unique experience exploring the three levels of entertainment: The Beach, The Club and The Japo.

Feel the sand and the sea at The Beach, in hammocks or on the beachfront terrace with live music and dreamy evenings. Discover the The Beach area located on the 2nd floor of the Beach Club.

Relax at The Club on Balinese beds next to the pool and facing the sea. Activities, brunch, the best cocktails and a menu of casual cuisine will make this floor your favourite place on floor 1 of the Beach Club.

Discover the Japo: Japanese fusion cuisine with the best local produce and nods to Malaga’s cuisine. Choose your favourite table, wherever you look, they all have sea views. Discover the Japanese restaurant located on the ground floor.

Book now and enjoy an unforgettable day with your friends or family (+34) 672 414 443 or check the website: thebeachclubhigueron.com