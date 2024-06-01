We will rock you (by candlelight!)

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Jun 2024 • 11:00

Candlelight concerts Photo: Facebook / Feverup

Candlelight concerts will light up Marbella in June with programmes ranging from classical music to tributes to some of the world’s leading pop groups. Hurry though because tickets are very limited.

The setting for Candlelight in Marbella will be the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, the five-star hotel located in a picturesque setting between Marbella, Benahavís and Estepona. This elegant, classically styled resort is surrounded by three golf courses, a beautiful lake, a Roman amphitheatre and over 1200 original works of art.

Starting on Sunday June 7, in the amphitheatre of the Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavís Marbella Resort, there will be a tribute to Queen and their great repertoire. It will be performed by the string quartet Résonance at 9pm with tickets from €26

The concert will be repeated on Wednesday June 19 with the string quartet Ensemble Origen and both will feature the greatest hits of the iconic British band including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Another One Bites The Dust’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ among others.

At the same venue on Friday June 14 a Candlelight Open Air: The Best of Hans Zimmer by the string quartet Ensemble Origen is scheduled for 9.30pm with tickets from €26.

And on Saturday 29 June, another Candlelight Open Air: Tribute to Coldplay, performed on the piano by Natalia Kuchaeva from 9.30pm with tickets available from €26.

These concerts are an unparalleled experience that will bathe the beautiful Anantara Villa Padierna Palace in candlelight. All tickets are available from the website feverup.com.