By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 16:44

Agost: Mastering the art of ceramics through tradition. Image Turismo de Agost.

Agost has a longstanding tradition of white clay ceramics, with a particular fame for producing botijos, round containers traditionally used for storing water.

The work of the Museo de Alfarería (the ceramic museum) and initiatives like “the piece of the year” have helped put Agost on the map, cementing its reputation for excellence in ceramics.

Many of Agost’s skilled ceramists open their workshop doors to visitors, offering the chance to sit behind the potter’s wheel and shape their own pieces.

This hands-on experience allows visitors to discover why botijos keep water so cool.

From the 19th century to the mid-20th century, pottery was the economic engine of Agost, leaving an enduring mark on the town.

Cool and Tasty

Agost ceramics are renowned for their quality, diverse shapes, and their ability to keep water refreshingly cool and tasty.

This is due to the special properties of the local clay, which is very porous.

As a result, Agost’s ceramic pieces “sweat”, allowing the water inside the jug to evaporate upon contact with the outside temperature, cooling it.

The potters create these ceramics with great skill on the wheel, using ancestral knowledge passed down through generations.

This combination of traditional techniques and unique clay properties ensures the distinctive quality and functionality of Agost’s ceramics.