By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 14:33

Agost: Unveiling the ancient legacy of a historic town. Image: Turismo de Agost.

The history of Agost has been deeply intertwined with that of Alicante, particularly during its origins.

As a land traversed by numerous civilisations heading to Illice (Elche) and Lucentum (Alicante), it is highly probable that the Iberians were the first settlers in these lands.

On the Negret hill, a series of large, superimposed rocks have been found, believed to be remnants of Cyclopean walls constructed by the ancient Icositans, who contributed to Illice.

The current towns of Aspe and Agost are thought to have inherited their names from ancient cities.

Agost, in particular, may have originally been called Icosia.

Archaeological Sites

Agost’s historical significance is reinforced by the presence of Iberian and Roman archaeological sites.

Notable among these finds are the Iberian sphinxes from the 4th century BCE, discovered by Francisco Castelló Vicedo on his farm “El Escultor” to the west of the town.

These sphinxes are now housed in the Archaeological Museum of Madrid and the Louvre Museum in Paris.

According to Méndez Pelayo in his “History of the Spanish Heterodoxes,” these sphinxes bear a resemblance to archaic Greek art, highlighting the cultural and historical richness of Agost.