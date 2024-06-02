Be prepared in Norway

By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 14:23

BASIC SUPPLIES: Norwegians advised to stock up in case of an emergency Photo credit: Pixabay/fotoblend

All Norwegians have been advised to stock up on enough basic supplies to keep them going during an emergency.

Everybody should be prepared to exist for at least seven days without running water, electricity, digital communications or electronic payment system, the Civil Defence and Preparedness Agency (DSB) declared.

The seven-day crisis plan substitutes the DSB’s previous guidelines which recommended preparing to survive for three days, owing to a combination of the Ukraine war, digital threats and climate change. “We live in a steadily more uneasy world,” it said.

In an emergency, even though most things might continue to function as usual, it was essential to be prepared for extreme weather, pandemics, accidents, sabotage “and even war” the DSB warned.

The agency has now issued a checklist covering supplies of drinking water, food that can be stored at room temperature, matches, candles, medication and batteries. Although most people now paid by card, they should also have a supply of cash in low-denomination notes and coins.

The DSB recommendations arrived as Norway’s coalition government entered a new partnership agreement on security and defence with the European Union, stressing that “security and welfare depend on one another.”

This was signed by Foreign Affairs minister Espen Barth Eide from the Labour Party and Defence minister Bjorn Arild Gram, whose Centre party has previously argued that Norway’s defence needs were covered by Nato.