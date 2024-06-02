Best Companies to Work for in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 21:08

Forbes has released the best companies to work for in Spain, 2024 Credit: Forbes/Facebook

The Spanish edition of Forbes magazine has recently published its highly anticipated list of the one hundred best companies to work for in Spain in 2024.

Among these top employers, three Mallorcan companies have distinguished themselves by creating excellent work environments that not only retain and build loyalty among their talent but also address key criteria such as sustainability, empathy, and leadership.

Grupo Iberostar

Making its debut on the Forbes list is Grupo Iberostar. Headquartered in Palma and employing 5,307 people, this tourism giant is chaired by Miguel Fluxá, with Sabina Fluxá Thienemann serving as vice president and CEO. Luis Zamora, the Chief People Officer, explains the company’s approach to Forbes: “To attract and retain talent, training and development, as well as the care of our employees, are fundamental.”

Grupo Iberostar promotes a responsible tourism business model that prioritises the well-being of both people and the environment.

Melia Hotels International

Another prominent Mallorcan company on the list is Melia Hotels International. With a workforce of 18,279 employees and its headquarters in Palma, Melia is a leading name in the hotel industry. President Gabriel Escarrer and Human Resources General Director Gabriel Canaves attribute their success to a strategy focused on “attracting the best talent available and, above all, enhancing the commitment and pride of belonging of our people.”

Melia’s commitment to its employees is evident in its “attractive value proposition consistent with employee expectations.” Sustainability is also a core component of their vision, with a focus on balancing financial profitability with a positive environmental and social impact. This marks the second time Melia has been recognised by Forbes as one of the best companies to work for in Spain.

Sixt Rent a Car

The third Mallorcan company to be honoured by Forbes is Sixt Rent a Car. With 700 employees and its headquarters in Palma, Sixt is led by Executive Vice President Estanislao de Mata Pérez. Laura Torres Pons, Director of People Management in Spain, explains that Sixt prioritises substantial investment in the training and development of its teams, helping employees to advance their careers.

On the sustainability front, Sixt in Spain is committed to electric mobility, incorporating 100% electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles into its fleet. They have also installed semi-fast chargers at major airports in Madrid, Barcelona, and Palma de Mallorca to minimize their environmental footprint.

Grupo Iberostar, Melia Hotels International, and Sixt Rent a Car have all been recognised by Forbes for their exceptional work environments, strong emphasis on sustainability, and dedication to employee development.

Their inclusion in the Forbes list underscores their commitment to balancing business success with social and environmental responsibility, making them some of the most desirable employers in Spain for 2024.