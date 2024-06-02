By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 18:34

Calpe joins Smoke-Free Beach Network to promote cleaner shores. Image: Alexandros Michailidis / Facebook.

Calpe Council has recently joined the Smoke-Free Beach Network initiated by the Ministry of Health.

The aim is to create healthier and cleaner environments on the Arenal-Bol, La Fossa, and Cantal Roig beaches.

The initiative involves designating specific areas on these beaches exclusively for non-smokers.

Clearly Separated

These areas will be easily accessible and clearly separated from the rest of the beach, with the ultimate goal of achieving entirely smoke-free beaches.

To promote this initiative, reusable ashtrays will be distributed at tourist information points along Arenal-Bol and La Fossa beaches, as well as at the tourist office in Las Salinas.

This effort aims to encourage responsible waste disposal and discourage littering, as cigarette butts constitute 15 per cent of the waste collected on beaches, posing a threat to the environment and marine life.

Pere Moll, Councilor for the Environment and Beaches, emphasised the municipality’s commitment to maintaining clean beaches, stating, “Neither the beaches are ashtrays nor the sea is a garbage dump.”