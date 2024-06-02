By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 9:37

Calpe revamps beachside Tourist Info points for visitors. Image: Calpe Turismo / Facebook.

Calpe is reintroducing two tourist information points on its beaches to enhance visitor services and provide better assistance to tourists.

These points will be located on Arenal-Bol Beach and Fossa Beach, with trained tourist informants and department personnel available to assist visitors.

Opening Hours

Operating hours for the beach information points will be Monday to Saturday, from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and from 6:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

Their convenient location directly on the beach promenades has always been well-received by tourists.

This initiative aims to strengthen tourist support, provide supplementary services more effectively, and establish direct contact with visitors.

Existing Offices

These points complement the existing offices: Tourist Info Centro, located in Plaza del Mosquit in the heart of the Old Town, and Tourist Info Peñón, situated opposite the Salinas.

These offices operate year-round, primarily offering essential information and promoting Calpe’s additional offerings.

The positive reception and high number of enquiries received justify the annual installation of these beach information points, ensuring continued accessibility and assistance for tourists.