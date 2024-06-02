By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 12:28

Dance back in time: Abba Elite tribute show returns to Lakeview. Image: Abba Elite / Facebook.

Due to popular demand, the Abba Elite Tribute Show once again returns to Lakeview in Quesada.

Grab your dancing shoes and mark your diaries for Saturday, June 15.

This event promises to transport the audience back to the golden era of disco with a live music tribute dedicated to the legendary Swedish band, ABBA.

Known for their impeccable 4-part harmonies, dazzling stage costumes, and mesmerising choreography, Abba Elite guarantees a toe-tapping evening for all.

Enjoy reliving ABBA’s chart-topping hits like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia,” as well as heartfelt ballads like “The Winner Takes It All.”

Ticket Options

Two ticket options are available for this event.

The show-only option is priced at €10, while the meal and show option is priced at €16.50.

The meal will be served at 7:00.PM, and the show will start at 9:00.PM.

The meal includes a choice of pork chop with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and gravy, oven-roasted chicken breast with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and gravy, or vegetable curry with rice and steamed vegetables.

More Information

For more information or to book tickets, visit LakeView at Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170, check out their Facebook page at LakeView Bar & Restaurant, or call (+34) 711 043 763.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of ABBA live!