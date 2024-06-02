By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 18:33

Explore Agost: Dinosaur legacy and historic trails. Image: Turismo de Agost.

Lirainosaurius Park in Agost features a stunning full-scale reproduction of one of the great herbivores that inhabited the Iberian Peninsula.

Although no dinosaurs lived in Agost itself, as the area was covered by the Tetys Sea and populated by small plankton, Agost is significant for its geological history.

The area preserves the K/Pg Limit or “Agost Black Layer,” a thin clay layer linked to the meteorite impact that triggered the last mass extinction on Earth, including the demise of the dinosaurs.

Agost is included in the Camins de Dinosaures route, and a dinosaur reproduction has been installed here as in other locations on the route.

Starting Point

The park housing the Lirainosaurius sculpture is also the starting point for all hiking routes in Agost, with a map indicating all the paths.

A journey through these hiking routes offers a glimpse into one of the most significant natural events in Earth’s history, which caused the extinction of the dinosaurs 65 million years ago.

Agost features unique spots to explore through various proposed routes.

Historic Centre

The historic centre is composed of narrow, picturesque streets forming a circle at the base of the castle hill.

Streets opened in the mid-20th century are wider and constitute the rest of the urban area, concentrating much of the local commerce.