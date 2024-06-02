By Anna Ellis •
Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 7:49
Frozen fun awaits: VIP passes and prizes at Portal de la Marina. Image: C.C. Portal de la Marina / Facebook
On June 22, the Portal de la Marina Shopping Centre will host a magical event featuring the musical “The Ice Princess,” a tribute to the beloved movie Frozen.
The shopping centre is raffling 150 VIP passes for the event, providing 300 exclusive seats.
To enter the raffle, participants must register on the shopping centre’s website and be members of the Disfrutones Club, Portal de la Marina’s loyalty program.
In addition to the musical, attendees can participate in several other exciting raffles.
Two Frozen-themed cabin suitcases will be given away during the event.
Disfrutones Club members have an extra chance to win through the club app, where they can also enter a raffle for two double tickets to the Elche ice rink, which is open year-round.
For more information, visit portaldelamarina.org or call +34 96 576 67 80.
The shopping Centre can be found at AP-Denia-Javea Ondara-7, N332 Exit, Exit Ondara. Avda. Costa Blanca, 1, 03760 Ondara.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
