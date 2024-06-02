By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 13:50

Giant of the deep: Rare Canabota Shark discovered in Altea. Image: Guardia Civil / Seprona.

The Stranding Network of the Valencian Community recently discovered a female Canabota shark, measuring 4.61 metres, in Altea.

The shark, whose size resembled a hatchling of the extinct megalodons, was spotted floating in the sea by a local nautical company.

Efficient coordination between the local police, the City Council, the port of Altea, and SEPRONA was crucial in towing the shark to the port for further study.

A team from the University of Valencia took measurements and collected samples of the specimen’s skin, parasites, and teeth.

Enhancing Knowledge

These data are essential for enhancing knowledge about this deep-sea species.

A few days earlier, the Maritime Service of the Civil Guard and SEPRONA found another dead Canabota shark on the coast of Alicante, which was also towed to port for analysis.

The Canabota (Hexanchus griseus) is the largest shark inhabiting the Mediterranean seabed, capable of reaching depths of nearly 2,000 metres.

This scavenger shark, which feeds exclusively on dead animals, is the only Mediterranean shark with six-gill slits.

Sightings of this type of shark are of great significance.

Given that the Canabota lives on the seabed, the data collected is crucial for understanding deep-sea species better.

If you encounter a stranded marine animal, call 112 to activate the rescue operation.