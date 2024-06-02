By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 16:12

Guardian Angels: City Streets Community Project seeks support. Image: City Streets Community Project Benidorm / Facebook.

Some refer to them as “guardian angels” because, without their help, many would not have access to a hot meal or essential medicine.

The members of the “City Streets Community Project Benidorm” dedicate countless hours to assisting the homeless in Benidorm and nearby areas.

Initially founded by a group of British individuals aiming to help their compatriots, the project has since expanded its support to anyone living on the streets.

Now, facing financial challenges, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign to continue their vital work.

Protect4All

The roots of this project lie in “Protect4All,” a non-profit organisation that aids homeless and needy individuals in the municipalities of Marina Baixa and Marina Alta.

Jonny Elraiz, Jo Hollingworth, and other volunteers have since focused on Benidorm, l’Alfàs, and Altea under the “City Streets Community Project Benidorm” banner.

Distributing food is a primary activity for these volunteers, particularly in Rincón de Loix.

Beyond Meals

However, their assistance extends beyond meals.

They help with paperwork, medical visits, and general support, aiming to help people rebuild their lives and secure employment.

Despite obtaining most food and supplies through donations from bars and restaurants, the association still needs funding to sustain its operations.

For more information email: info@citystreets.es or call (+34) 643 47 67 73.