Help seven puppies find homes

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 12:20

Donations are always welcome Credit: Puppy Rescue Spain

The organisation Puppy Rescue Spain based in Albox has a mission, but like most missions of care, it comes at a cost and they are looking for support.

Puppies need homes

There are invariably more puppies to rescue than there are homes to take them in and when they are fostered by kind volunteers, so some of the less cute puppies grow and lose some of their appeal.

Happily, there are supporters in the UK who are prepared to find homes for seven puppies which will be great news for the animals and will release foster homes which can then accommodate more.

The problem is cost and whilst all are vaccinated against normal diseases already it will cost around €100 per puppy for chip, passport, rabies vaccines and travel paperwork so there will be a fundraising event.

Support the event on June 8

Lost Time, a fabulous Spanish band will be playing at Bar La Plaza in Partaloa, (a 15 minute drive from Albox) on Saturday June 8 from 7pm with entry costing €5 per person and tickets are now available at the Puppy Rescue Shop in Albox, Saturday at their stall at Los Llanos market and at Bar La Plaza

There will be a raffle and other fund raising ideas with drinks and basket meals available at the bar.