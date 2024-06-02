Help seven puppies find homes

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 12:20
Donations are always welcome
Credit: Puppy Rescue Spain
The organisation Puppy Rescue Spain based in Albox has a mission, but like most missions of care, it comes at a cost and they are looking for support.
There are invariably more puppies to rescue than there are homes to take them in and when they are fostered by kind volunteers, so some of the less cute puppies grow and lose some of their appeal.
Happily, there are supporters in the UK who are prepared to find homes for seven puppies which will be great news for the animals and will release foster homes which can then accommodate more.
The problem is cost and whilst all are vaccinated against normal diseases already it will cost around €100 per puppy for chip, passport, rabies vaccines and travel paperwork so there will be a fundraising event.
Lost Time, a fabulous Spanish band will be playing at Bar La Plaza in Partaloa, (a 15 minute drive from Albox) on Saturday June 8 from 7pm with entry costing €5 per person and tickets are now available at the Puppy Rescue Shop in Albox, Saturday at their stall at Los Llanos market and at Bar La Plaza
There will be a raffle and other fund raising ideas with drinks and basket meals available at the bar.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
