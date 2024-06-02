Los Blancos beat Die Schwarzgelben

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 11:40

Real Madrid were triumphant winners Credit: Real Madrid X

Both King Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to X to congratulate Real Madrid on their success at winning the UEFA Champions League Cup.

The match took place at a crowded Wembley Stadium on the evening of Saturday June 1 and was a fairly even match in the first half although it appeared that Borussia Dortmund had a passion that might well allow them to break through.

Real Madrid win for 15th time

In the event, it wasn’t to be as Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior earned Los Blancos a 2-0 win meaning that they had won the cup for the 15th time.

Both goals were gifted to Real Madrid by defender’s mistakes but in both cases, as there was so much riding on the outcome, the goal scorers had to keep their wits about them rather than panic in front of goal.

It was a night of success for both the old guard and new guard taking centre stage as German midfielder Toni Kroos played his last match for Real Madrid and 38-year-old Luka Modrić came on as a substitute whilst England’s Jude Bellingham who will be 21 on June 29 showed why he is in such demand.

Manager (Don) Carlo Ancelotti has now been involved with five European Cup wins, two with AC Milan and three with Real Madrid and he certainly has to be considered one of the greatest managers of modern times.

Euros start of June 14

This match brought the European football season to a close, but don’t worry football fans, the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (Euros) opens in Germany on June 14 and lasts for a month with 24 European teams including Spain, England, Scotland, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and France all hoping to come away with that trophy.