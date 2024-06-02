Mallorca Regatta Combines Sailing and Charity

By Trelawney Bresic •
Marching drummers opened the regatta on June 2
On June 1 and 2, the port of Alcudiamar hosted the IV edition of the ‘Trofeo Alcudiamar – Projecte Home Balears’ regatta.
This charity competition for ORC/RI cruise boats has firmly established itself within the Balearic regatta calendar, blending intense competition at sea with engaging social activities on land.
Throughout the two-day event, both sailors and visitors enjoyed a variety of activities designed to enrich the experience. Environmental and sustainability workshops, such as the ‘Microplastic Watcher’ organised by Cleanwave Education and ‘Paddle and Snorkel for Science’ by Mar de Fondo, provided educational insights. Attendees also learned to tie nautical knots with the Fishermen’s Guild of Alcudia and explored the electric sailboat ‘Galaxie’. The Palma Aquarium Foundation educated participants on the dangers facing the Mediterranean, while boat trips and concerts added to the festive atmosphere.
The primary objective of this sporting event was unity. The entire registration fee for the regatta was allocated to the ‘Projecte Jove’, a project dedicated to helping young people with prevention and addiction treatment.
On Saturday morning, participants registered for the regatta, and at 15.00, they cast off to compete in the first race, which concluded at 19.00. On Sunday, the competition resumed with sailors battling once more to secure victory.
