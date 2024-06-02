Mallorca Tennis Championships

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 02 Jun 2024 • 20:25

Top level tennis at The Mallorca Championship in June 2024 Credit: Mallorca Championship 2024 Facebook

The list of players for the Mallorca Championships, presented by Waterdrop, has been unveiled.

Toni Nadal, sports director of the ATP250 tournament, emphasised the significant presence of emerging stars and top-level players: “Local favourite Jaume Munar is in the best moment of his career, and with Ben Shelton, we have a clear contender for the world number 1 spot. Combined with fan favourites like Gael Monfils, probably the most spectacular on the circuit, and defending champion Christopher Eubanks, entertainment and high performance are guaranteed for tennis fans around the world.”

An Impressive Line Up

The player line-up for the Mallorca Championships includes – Ben Shelton (USA) – Ranked 15, Ugo Humbert (FRA) – Ranked 16, Adrian Mannarino (FRA) – Ranked 22.

An important announcement was made during the conference, welcoming Waterdrop as a new partner of the tournament. Henry Murray, CMO and co-founder of Waterdrop, gave a brief presentation about the company, emphasising its mission to promote sustainable hydration and a healthy lifestyle – “Tennis events like those on the ATP Tour allow us to engage with a global audience that values wellness, raise environmental awareness, and support athlete performance with our reusable bottles and hydration cubes.”

Edwin Weindorfer, CEO of e|motion, the tournament’s organisers, expressed gratitude to all the sponsors of the tournament and the present authorities from the Government, Consell, and Calvia – “It would not be possible to organise such a prestigious tournament without the support of all our partners. Thank you for making it possible to bring top-notch tennis to Mallorca,” he said.

Balearic authorities present at the press conference congratulated the organiser for the upcoming ATP tournament. Pedro Mas Bergas, director of Tourism for Governance and Sustainability of the Consell de Mallorca, highlighted the importance of the tournament in attracting diverse tourism and showcasing the island’s sports facilities. He also emphasised the opportunity for residents to experience an ATP tournament.

The Mallorca Country Club, a Premier Facility

The Mallorca Championship will take place from June 22 to June 24 at the Mallorca Country Club, a premier facility created in cooperation with Wimbledon. Combining traditional lawn tennis with a modern lifestyle, this club is set to become the new hub for lawn tennis in Southern Europe.