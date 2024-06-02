By Anna Ellis •
As of 2023, the Marina Alta region, with a population of 192,870, is a favoured destination for foreigners.
These individuals make up 37.6 per cent of the total population, amounting to 72,580 residents from various nationalities.
This demographic detail is particularly notable due to a study by the General Council of Economists of Spain (CGE), which highlights two towns in Marina Alta among the top ten in Spain where foreign residents outnumber nationals.
Surprisingly, these towns are not the largest or most populous in the region.
Llíber and El Poble Nou de Benitatxell are notable within the region for their high foreign populations, ranking seventh and ninth, respectively, on the CGE’s list of Spanish municipalities with the highest percentage of foreign residents.
In 2023, six municipalities in Marina Alta had foreign populations exceeding the national population.
In Llíber, 64.25 per cent of the population is of foreign origin, with 656 foreigners out of a total of 1,021 residents. In Benitatxell, 62.44 per cent of the population is foreign, with 3,076 foreigners among 4,926 residents.
Data from the Marina Alta Observatory provides further insights into the origins of foreign residents in these localities.
In Llíber, British nationals are the most prominent group, with 330 residents. Additionally, 278 residents are from other European Union countries, while individuals from Africa (5 residents) and America (16 residents) are relatively few.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
