Mojacar a popular destination for Spaniards

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 19:26

Tourists choose the diverse delights of Mojacar Credit: Astro Producciones Shutterstock

According to travel portal, Destinia, the number of reservations in Spain for the summer months has already increased by 54 per cent compared to the previous period.

Booking early to guarantee price

One of the reasons for this increase is the fact that potential travellers are looking to book early in order to try to obtain the best deals and guaranteed cheapest prices.

Beatriz Officialdegui, Destina Marketing Director, observed that: “We Spanish are getting a long way ahead of ourselves compared to other years. We increasingly see that the cost of holidays are going up so what we do is to get early to combat this steady increase.”

There has been a huge surge in popularity for Almeria in general and Mojacar in particular with the Province jumping from last year’s fifth place to this year’s first.

Mojacar is most popular

Mojacar leads the way as top destination and other popular provinces are Tarragona, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Cadiz and Alicante.

It is clear that national tourism is growing considerably with bookings made by 77 per cent of Spanish residents but bookings by foreign visitor are also experiencing an increase.

If all continues as expected, 2024 will see more than 85 million taking their holidays in Spain.