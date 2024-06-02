Moors and Christians celebration delayed

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 18:48

Demonstrations take place in the town and on the beach Credit: Mojacar tourism

Traditionally the Moors and Christians festivities in Mojacar always take place on the weekend closest to June 10.

Delay due to European Parliament election

This is to commemorate the peaceful surrender of the town to the Catholic Monarchs in the 15th century but this year, thanks to the European Parliament tradition has to go by the board as the European Election takes place on Sunday June 9.

This means that the Almosaquer Moors and Christians Association has had to amend the official dates for the celebration to June 14, 15 and 16.

Although looking back centuries, the event was only inaugurated in 1988, but it has proved so popular that it just continues to grow.

Mojacar currently has four Moorish kábilas (tribes) and three Christian camps, so it is not unusual to find three generations of the same family participating in the numerous events scheduled throughout the three days of celebration.

The permanent exhibition Encounters located in the Mojacar castle Arab water storage facilities, brings together the history of this adventure from its beginnings.

Three exciting days in Mojacar

Expect an exciting three days when the festival finally takes place.