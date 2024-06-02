Musical evening for charity

By John Smith • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 11:39

No musical beagles are expected on June 29 Credit: Igor Normann Shutterstock

AA Dog Rescue Albox will be hosting a special musical event at the Kubatin/Hostal Meson in Arboleas on Saturday June 29.

Helping AA Dog Rescue

Starting at 5pm and lasting until late, it will feature five popular acts Steve Jackson, Jools Hirst (with Dee on bass), Lady Ellen, Rewind and Roy Orbison tribute act David Dawson.

Entry costs €10 per person (all funds going to this animal charity) and there will be a raffle as there is always a need to be able to feed, care for and cover vet costs with so many abandoned dogs being looked after.

Whilst enjoying the music, guests can also purchase Tapas and drinks.

Donations always welcomed

Volunteers and donation for the charity shop in Calle Malaga Albox are always welcome and for larger items which they may be able to collect, call Steve on +34 693 762 889.

One donation that will not be welcome is a box full of puppies as one was left outside the shop overnight in November last year and the puppies were lucky to survive and be taken into care by AA Dog Rescue.