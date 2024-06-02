News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 10:10

Blood drive in La Nucia Credit: Pixabay: rdelarosa0

Blood donation in La Nucia

The Health Department of La Nucia expressed gratitude for the support of Nucia residents with the seventh blood drive. The next donation will be on June 13, in the Salón Social El Cirer.

Cow Shark found in Altea

A deceased cow shark measuring 4.61m has been found in the sea. Towing the animal to the port required the coordinated effort of the Local Police, City Council, and Port of Altea, together with the Civil Guard Nature Protection Service (SERPRONA).

Municipal Swimming Pool in Alfaz de Pi open

The municipal swimming pool in Alfaz de Pi is now open, offering the perfect place to cool off. The pool is open between 10am and 8pm on weekends and 4pm and 8pm during the week.

Padel Club holding tournament

The North Costa Blanca Padel Club in Benitachell is holding a mixed cat 2 tournament on Sunday June 9. The tournament will start at 9.30am and have a three-game minimum per team. The fee to enter is €12 per player.