Orihuela does Pride proud

By Donna Williams • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 11:56

The community come together to celebrate Pride Credit: EWN

The inaugural Pride event in Orihuela took place in the blazing sunshine on Saturday June 1.

The festivities kicked off with a lively Parade, led by a troupe of dancers in dazzling costumes. They wove their way through the streets of Orihuela, entertaining the crowds who eagerly watched from balconies, terraces, and along the roadside.

The air was filled with music and laughter, as the community came together to celebrate. Notably, representatives from Samaritans in Spain were also present, raising awareness for their cause and receiving a warm and generous response from the crowd.

Emerald Isle La Florida, Orihuela

By the time the Parade made it back to the Emerald Isle, it was brimming with people ready to enjoy a full afternoon and evening of entertainment. They came with their coloured clothing, flags, banners and face make-up.

They were not disappointed as a variety of live singers, drag acts and dancers performed for their enjoyment. The event was hosted by Stevie Spit and Dame Marcy who were also the organisers of the entire extravaganza.

While the event was English, it had a European flavour, with visitors from Russia, Spain and Scandinavia, to name a few.

In addition to the live entertainment, a section of the Emerald Isle had been converted into an outdoor market. Here, some of the delights on offer were hand-made jewellery, clothes, artisan gifts, and homemade pies and sausage rolls.

Samaritans in Spain were also on hand with their tombola, which proved to be just as popular as ever, with many walking away with prizes.

All in all a day where Orihuela did Pride proud.