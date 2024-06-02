Piaggio with a story to tell

By Linda Hall • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 12:44

FRANÇOISE HOLLANDE: France’s president between 2012 and 2017 Photo credit : CC/Actualitte

A three-wheel Piaggio MP3 motor scooter registered in 2009 fetched €25,420 at auction on May 26.

Given its age and despite having 34,000 kilometres on the clock, it would ordinarily have had a second-hand value of €1,338, but this was a motor scooter with a past, and a romantic past what’s more.

The scooter had belonged to François Hollande, who was France’s president between 2012 and 2017, and he used it to keep clandestine trysts with his lover, the actress Julie Gayet.

When their affair began, Hollande was in a relationship with journalist Valerie Trierweiler after separating in 2007 from his former partner, the politician Segolene Royal, with whom he has four children.

Trierweiler left him in 2014 and Hollande, who had never yet married anyone, finally wed Gayet in June 2022, when he was 66 and she was 51.

The Piaggio scooter with its AL-807-SX number plate was eventually sold off by the Elysee Pala. It was bought by a garage owner in the Poitou region and changed hands twice before it was put up for sale in 2024.

The last owner, aware of its history but no longer able to use it on medical grounds, preferred to sell it than run the risk of having it stolen. With a €10,000 starting price, it went for €25,420 after a 10-minute tussle between bidders in Montbazon.

The new owner, Denis Breheret, will now display the Piaggio at his Prestige & Collection car museum in Jallais.

“The news is so dramatic at the moment. This at least distracts people,” Breheret told the Le Monde newspaper. “There’s nothing at stake.”