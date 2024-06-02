By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 11:48

Preserving heritage: Vall de Gallinera Cherry Festival. Image: Ayuntamineto de all de Gallinera / Facebook.

Vall de Gallinera is gearing up for its Cherry Festival on June 8.

The Festival offers visitors the chance to enjoy the traditional market of locally sourced and artisanal products, including the renowned cherries from the Vall de Gallinera itself.

This festival comes amidst the backdrop of six consecutive years of poor cherry harvests in the mountains of Alicante, a challenge not isolated to the Valls de la Marina Alta but affecting much of the Alicante Mountain region, designated a Protected Geographical Indication in 1991 in Alpatró.

New Pests and Seasonal Challenges

Various factors have compounded the challenges faced by cherry growers, including the emergence of a new pest, Drosophila suzukii, and cherry varieties ill-suited to changing seasonal patterns and prolonged droughts caused by climate change.

High production costs and inadequate income insurance for smallholdings in the region have also contributed to the issue, leading to the visible abandonment of farmland in Les Valls and heightening the risk of depopulation.

In response, the Vall de Gallinera City Council is organising a Cherry Festival for the second year in a row, aiming to draw attention to these pressing issues.

Rich History

The festival seeks to address the current challenges faced by cherry growers in a region with a rich history of cherry production.

Preserving this agricultural heritage is crucial, but it requires prioritisation from relevant institutions.