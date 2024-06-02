By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 19:43

Preserving tradition: 'Dama de Sant Blai' recognised as Cultural Heritage. Image: Ayuntamiento de Teulada Moraira / Facebook.

The Teulada Moraira Council has unanimously approved the declaration of its beloved sweet, the “Dama de Sant Blai,” as an Asset of Cultural Interest of Intangible Nature.

This decision underscores the council’s commitment to preserving the cultural and traditional significance of this delicacy, ensuring its legacy for future generations.

Mayor Raúl Llobell announced this intention during the Sant Blai celebration on February 4, emphasising the importance of officially recognising and preserving this centuries-old tradition.

Cultural Identity

He stated, “With this declaration, we not only preserve a centuries-old tradition, but we also pay tribute to our roots and cultural identity.”

Rosana Caselles, Councilor for Culture of Teulada Moraira, highlighted the significance of the Sant Blai festival in the municipality’s cultural life.

She noted that the Dama de Sant Blai represents more than just a sweet; it embodies the transmission of knowledge and values across generations. Caselles stressed the importance of properly valuing and safeguarding these traditions for the future.

Traditional Recipe

Its traditional recipe, passed down through generations, includes flour, fresh yeast, oil, sugar, cinnamon, eggs, and milk.

According to tradition, on Sant Blai’s day, elders of families bless their grandchildren at the early morning mass and then present them with the typical Dama de Sant Blai as a symbol of blessings and familial ties.