Reduced price rabies vaccinations in La Nucia

02 Jun 2024
Mandatory vaccinations for pets
Thanks to an agreement made by the Animal Protection Department, owners in La Nucia can get their pets vaccinated and dewormed for just €22.
Owners are reminded that rabies vaccinations are compulsory for dogs, cats, and ferrets.
To encourage residents of La Nucia to ensure their pets are vaccinated, this special price will be in place until June 15.
In addition, for those wishing to microchip at the same time, a special price of €73 will apply.
Six clinics are participating as follows: Clinica Veterinaria (966895791), Clinica Veterinaria Vistatet (966873658), Clinica Veterinaria Mediterraneo (965873511), Clinica Veterinaria La Creu II (966896374), Clinica Veterinaria Garaita (966873206) and Clinica Veterinaria 7 Vidas (673923804). It is highly recommended that an appointment be made in advance of attendance.
