Santa Pola Pride brings 'Love is the Scene' to life. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.
The “Santa Pola Pride” commemorative activities for the LGTBIQ+ community will feature sports events, shows and theatre performances.
To end the activities a party in the El Palmeral auditorium will take place, complete with music and Santa Pola’s first-ever drag queen contest.
The Department of Equality and Diversity has introduced the “Santa Pola Pride” programme to honour June 28, International LGTBIQ+ Pride Day.
Councillor Gela Roche explained that the goal is to raise awareness among the public about the importance of equality, solidarity, and respect for sexual, gender, and emotional diversity.
As in previous years, Pride Day will be celebrated with a protest parade and a festival on Saturday, June 29.
This year’s campaign, “Love is the Scene,” focuses on adults from the community who experienced the “80s scene.”
They will share their experiences in interviews, highlighting the social changes that have occurred since then.
The aim is to recognise and honour the older members of the community who lived through a time of both tension and progress.
Love is the Scene campaign will be launched on June 28, International Pride Day.
