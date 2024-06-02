Starlite gets summer started

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 02 Jun 2024 • 12:17
Starlite festival starts on June 14
Starlite describes itself as the best boutique festival in the world. After 12 years, it has also established itself as the longest running festival, with more than 60 days of concerts.
In 2024, Starlite Marbella kicks off on Friday June 14 with a concert by Jamie Cullum and, the next day, on Saturday June 15, Van Morrision will take to the stage in the only performance in Spain by this iconic singer
Among other artists appearing this year are: Sheryl Crow on June 21, Take That on July 14 and 15, Simple Minds on July 22, Tom Jones on July 23 and Ricky Martin on July 25.
The Starlite experience begins before the concert with a range of restaurants in a summer terrace atmosphere, and continues after the show with shows and DJs where you can dance in a unique environment.
The Sessions space of the Starlite Occident festival in Marbella will host DJ sets, after-parties and performances by renowned national and international artists. The event organisers have just announced new additions that will delight party lovers.
According to a press release, the Sessions will host a mix of genres ranging from commercial music to the most avant-garde rhythms. World-class electronic music will be played to the rhythm of international DJs including Robin Schulz and Claptone who brings his Masquerade party to the festival.
The Lounge Stage will host Mexico’s Yng Lvcas for the first time on Monday July 22. With more than 20 million monthly listeners, Daniel Oswaldo Donlucas Martinez, artistically known as Yng Lvcas, has positioned himself as a standard bearer of Mexican Reguetón and leader of the urban music movement.
There is something for everyone this year at Starlite, tickets are still available from the festival website.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
